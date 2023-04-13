Prosecutors: German climate demo didn't cause cyclist death

Prosecutors in the German capital said Thursday that they looked into whether the death of the cyclist could have been prevented if it hadn't been for a delay caused by two Last Generation activists accused of causing the partial closure of a highway by hanging banners from a traffic sign and gluing themselves to it.

They found that the blockade did cause an eight-minute delay to the arrival of a rescue vehicle. But they said that wasn't significant to the cyclist's fate as a doctor had already determined that using the vehicle's equipment likely would have worsened the victim's condition further and another course of action made more sense.