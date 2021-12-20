Prosecutors begin explaining indictment at MH17 trial

“After all, a world that makes no effort to ascertain the truth and to punish the guilty when hundreds of innocent civilians are murdered is leaving its civilians as fair game,” he added. “And for that reason truth and lies need to be distinguished and perpetrators need to be punished. That is our task in this courtroom.”

None of the four suspects has appeared at the trial. Only one, Oleg Pulatov, has Dutch lawyers representing him in court. They say that he denies involvement.

The trial began in March last year with the solemn reading of the names of all the people who died when the plane shattered in midair and plunged to the ground in agricultural fields in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

An international investigation into the crash concluded that MH17 was brought down by a buk misssile that was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Investigators say the missile launcher then returned to Russia. Moscow denies involvement.

On Wednesday, prosecutors will tell judges what punishments they want for the four suspects. The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

The hearing will then be adjourned until March, when defense lawyers for Pulatov will make their presentation to judges. Both sides can make responses and final statements over the summer and verdicts are expected before the end of next year.

