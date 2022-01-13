Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

Brooks' ex-girlfriend told investigators that he broke her leg when he ran her over in early November. He walked out of jail two days before the parade after posting $1,000 bail.

The woman told investigators that the day of the parade, she met Brooks at a Waukesha park and got into the SUV, where they argued about why she didn't bail him out of jail. He drove her around, steering with one hand and punching her in the face with the other, the complaint filed Wednesday said.

Minutes after she got out of the SUV, he drove drove into the parade, according to the complaint.

The ex-girlfriend added that the Escape belonged to Brooks' mother but that he lived in the vehicle.

After he went through the parade, Brooks drove through a backyard, the complaint said. He abandoned the SUV and asked a homeowner to help him. Police captured him at that house.

Brooks’ attorney, public defender Jeremy Perri, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend Brooks' bail be set at $1,000 in the domestic violence case. Chisholm had said that was a mistake, made by an overworked assistant prosecutor who never saw an evaluation of the dangers Brooks could pose to the community because the assessment was never entered into the district attorney's office's computer system.