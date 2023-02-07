Prosecutor: XXXTentacion's accused killers set out to rob

To the men's attorneys, the defendants are victims of Robert Allen's lies and the failure of detectives to investigate XXXTentacion's feud with the Canadian rapper Drake — XXXTentacion once said on social media that if he ever wound up dead, Drake would be the cause. He later retracted that. Another rapper had also made threats against XXXTentacion.

They said that with the rapper's slaying coming just four months after the murder of 17 people at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward Sheriff's Office was under extreme political pressure to solve the case quickly.

“For Broward County, for everyone involved, this was a nightmare,” said Mauricio Padilla, Williams' attorney.

That's why they wanted no part with investigating a celebrity, he said.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence linking Drake to the shooting, and Williams is clearly seen in the store's surveillance video, recognizable through his distinctive facial tattoos. He was also identified by one of the clerks. Padilla conceded Williams was present in the store but didn't say how he would explain that.

Joseph Kimok, Boatwright's attorney, also pointed the finger at a third man as the possible shooter — a friend Williams was seen talking to inside the motorcycle store just before the shooting who has the same build as his client. He alluded that the friend could have gotten into the car Williams was driving outside the view of surveillance cameras. He said the evidence will show that Boatwright was asleep at the home he shared with his grandmother at the time of the shooting.

“At no point (in the surveillance videos) will you see Mr. Boatwright, because he wasn’t there,” Kimok said.

Yes, a cellphone linked to him was near the store — but that was a community phone used by several men, he said. And yes, he “very stupidly posed” with money that night — but that money was Allen's, not Boatwright's, Kimok said.

Boatwright, 28, Williams, 26, and Newsome, 24, would all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They also are charged with armed robbery.

Allen, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year.

The victim, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, pronounced his stage name “ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN.” He was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

