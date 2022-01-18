Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

The 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton resisted police, assaulting at least one officer before they could restrain him, Bennett's report said. Police took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, where officers put him in a holding cell at 2:45 a.m. The Wichita officers left the center at 4:15 a.m., leaving Lofton unrestrained with an intake specialist who opened the door to Lofton's holding cell.

Bennett said the intake specialist later told investigators that he informed Lofton he would be released to his guardian. The teen walked out of the cell. A security officer arrived and tried to help get Lofton back into the holding room after Lofton tried to grab a computer monitor from the intake counter. Lofton hit the intake specialist, knocking his glasses to the ground, according to Bennett's report.

The two staff members then struggled with Lofton before more staff members arrived. Staff then shackled Lofton's ankles, put him on his stomach on the floor, then struggled with him some more before handcuffing him, according to Bennett. Around that time, staff said Lofton began to snore, Bennett's report says.

A few minutes later, staff members realized Lofton had no pulse. They began chest compressions and called emergency personnel, just before 5:15 a.m., the report said.

A December autopsy report ruled the death a homicide and contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager had not suffered apparent life-threatening injuries. The autopsy said that the teen's heart and breathing stopped after he was handcuffed while lying on his stomach.

Bennett said there are legitimate policy questions, including about whether Lofton should have instead been taken to a mental health facility and whether the use of a restraint system was appropriate, but that none of the questions justify criminal charges.

Bennett said he struggled with whether a charge of involuntary manslaughter was justified, but concluded that it was not.

“The bottom line is: The video, the interviews of the employees, even the coroner’s findings that the death was caused by the effect of a prolonged struggle support the workers’ explanation that they only held him down because he continued to struggle that entire time," Bennett said. “If they have the ability to defend themselves initially, because he resisted, then the fact that he continued to resist for some 30 minutes meant they that could under Kansas law continue to lawfully apply the restraint.”

Bennett, a Republican, said he said he would like to see the Legislature change Kansas’ stand-your-ground law, which provides immunity from prosecution, not just a possible defense at trial.

He also anticipates the county will make some policy changes.

“This should never have happened,” Bennett said. “It should never happen again. ... We can collectively do better, whether we want to put the resources to make sure it never happens again is a question. I believe we have the leadership in the county to make sure this never happens again.”

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kan.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Marc Bennett’s last name.