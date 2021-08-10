Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

“He began physically jerking his arms away from the officers,” Murphy said.

Footage from police body cameras shows Morgan had a handgun tucked into his waistband, Murphy said. As he struggled with police, he began firing several shots, striking the 29-year-old French once in the head and a 39-year-old officer whose name has not been released in the right eye, right shoulder and in his brain.

Both officers fell to the ground face up, their body cameras still recording, Murphy said. At one point, Morgan could be seen stepping over the 39-year-old wounded officer before stepping out of view.

In the meantime, Eric Morgan had run off during the struggle, and the third officer had chased after him, Murphy said. When that officer heard gunshots, he ran back and exchanged gunfire with Monty Morgan before falling to the ground.

Eric Morgan also ran back, and his brother then handed the gun to him, according to court documents. The third officer got back up and shot at Monty Morgan again, hitting him in the abdomen.

Murphy said Monty Morgan gave a statement on video in which he admitted to drinking, having a gun and opening fire on two officers. An initial court appearance is set for Aug. 16.

At a separate bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon, a judge ordered Eric Morgan held without bond. Eric Morgan, who authorities say was captured in a yard where he had run to dump his brother's gun, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

A third man, Jamel Danzy, 29, of Indiana, is charged with supplying the semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting. He is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, Indiana, in March and provided it to an Illinois resident who he knew could neither buy nor possess guns because of a felony conviction.

French was the first Chicago police officer to die from a gunshot in the line of duty in nearly three years.

Caption Chicago police officers walk out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after attending the bond hearing for Emonte Morgan, charged in the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. French, 29, was fatally shot and her partner was critically wounded in West Englewood while in the line of duty Saturday night. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin

Caption Chicago police officers leave flowers at a memorial for slain officer Ella French at 63rd and Bell, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Chicago. French was shot and killed during a traffic stop near the site Saturday, Aug. 7. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Credit: Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Caption Chicago police officer help set a cross at the memorial for Ella French at 63rd and Bell, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Chicago. French was shot and killed during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell Saturday, Aug. 7. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere