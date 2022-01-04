Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Albany's top prosecutor says he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behavior toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.”

In Other News
1
Italian league set to resume despite 10% of players positive
2
Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France
3
French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic
4
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
5
1st woman to command USS Constitution, aka Old Ironsides
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top