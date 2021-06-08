Proposed conservation plans could affect Alaska mine project

Critics of the proposed copper and gold mine have said they want permanent measures implemented that would place the Bristol Bay region off limits to large-scale mining. Bristol Bay supports the world’s largest runs of sockeye salmon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Matt McDaniel, Pedro Bay Corp. CEO, said the conservation agreement “supports the values of our community members by protecting their land, their subsistence and their traditional way of life."

"This is an opportunity that will provide our community benefits and economic value in perpetuity,” he said in a statement.

Simonelli said The Conservation Fund and its partners are seeking to raise $20 million, which in addition to the easement purchases includes funding for easement stewardship and $500,000 to the nonprofit Pedro Bay Benefits Corp. for an educational and cultural fund for Pedro Bay shareholders.

Tim Troll, executive director of the Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust, said in weighing long-term salmon productivity, “you've got to look at landscape-level stuff."

"So that's why this deal is important,” he said.

The organizations also have worked together previously in the region.

A fishery doesn't last as long as the Bristol Bay salmon fishery “if you don't have the habitat to make that happen,” he said, adding later: “We'd be wanting to do this deal, regardless of a road.”