Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis like Kanievsky play a significant role in community life and act as arbiters in all matters.

Funerals play a key role in traditional Jewish life, and those of important rabbis often draw thousands of mourners.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world. He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. He later walked back those claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak.

Kanievsky's death was published on the front pages of nearly every newspaper in the country on Sunday, from liberal Haaretz to ultra-Orthodox dailies like Yated Neeman.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that Kanievsky's death was “a great loss to the Jewish people.” On Saturday, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu paid his respects at Kanievsky's home.

Caption Hundreds of thousands of people attend the funeral of prominent ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty Caption Hundreds of thousands of people attend the funeral of prominent ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews climb trough a hole in a wall to watch the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people participated in the funeral of Kanievsky who was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews climb trough a hole in a wall to watch the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people participated in the funeral of Kanievsky who was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Paramedics carry an injured ultra-Orthodox Jew duirng the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Paramedics carry an injured ultra-Orthodox Jew duirng the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit