Prominent Belarusian journalist arrested

Satsuk's outlet has actively covered protests, which were ignited by the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West rejected as rigged. Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who received a sixth term in the vote, responded by unleashing a sweeping crackdown on protesters that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Satsuk was briefly arrested in March 2020 on bribery charges linked to an annual rating of businesses published by his outlet, but he was released quickly and the criminal investigation against him was closed soon after.

Earlier this month, his media outlet launched a new project about independent journalists and activists who were branded “extremists” and “terrorists” by Belarusian authorities.

Satsuk's arrest could be linked to that, or, it could be that “it's simply his turn," Satsuk's brother Alexander told the AP. He said that the authorities confiscated his electronic equipment along with the opposition red-and-white flag.