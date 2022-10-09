Austria's president expected to win 2nd term without runoff

Nearly 6.4 million people in the Alpine country were eligible to vote.

In 2016, Van der Bellen beat a more prominent Freedom Party candidate, Norbert Hofer, by 53.8% to 46.2% in a runoff that was rerun on the orders of Austria's Constitutional Court.

Hofer's party had claimed widespread voting irregularities in the initial runoff months earlier that Van der Bellen won by a whisker. The vote was closely watched in a year that produced the Brexit vote in the U.K. and Donald Trump’s election in the United States.

There was no sign of any such drama this time.

The Freedom Party has capitalized on inflation and rising energy prices to make modest poll gains in recent months. But Rosenkranz, a lawyer and the former leader of its parliamentary group, didn't pose the strong challenge that Hofer did.

Preliminary results were expected Sunday evening. Postal ballots will be counted on Monday.

___

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin.

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Theresa Wey Credit: Theresa Wey

Credit: Theresa Wey Credit: Theresa Wey

Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst