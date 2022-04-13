Project Veritas says US seized staffer info as part of probe

The organization said it had recently learned from Apple and Google that the department had issued nine subpoenas and warrants between November 2020 and March 2021. The requested materials included payment information and browsing history, and the department compelled the technology companies to not disclose the government's orders, according to Project Veritas.

The organization disclosed Wednesday what it said were notifications from Apple, dated last month, in which the tech company said it had received legal requests in late 2020 and early 2021 for "customer data." The notification said the request allowed “delayed notice to the affected customer." Project Veritas also revealed last month that the Justice Department had obtained secret court orders to seize emails of eight staffers.