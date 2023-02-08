Probe into US Olympic failings stunted by red tape in DC

The commission was created as part of the bipartisan " Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020," which itself came out of an 18-month investigation into how the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversees mishandled sex-abuse cases in gymnastics and other sports.

The law called on the USOPC to more than double funding for the newly created U.S. Center for SafeSport from $7.5 million to $20 million. One of its most extreme measures gives Congress the power to dissolve the USOPC board.

The original draft of the bill did not include plans for a commission, but Rep. Diane DeGette, D-Colo., was among those who pushed to have that included in the final version.

Representatives from DeGette’s office did not immediately return an email from the AP requesting comment. Neither did representatives from the offices of Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., or Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., all of whom played key roles in getting the bill passed.

"For the past few years, we have been determined to change (the) pattern of gross institutional failure," Blumenthal and Moran wrote in an op-ed piece, which detailed the pressing need for reform and better oversight when they introduced the bill in 2019.

The bill took 15 months to become law from the date of the op-ed. All 16 members of the commission have been in place since April 2021. Included are gymnastics abuse survivor Jordyn Wieber, track great Edwin Moses and University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.

But the commission couldn’t access funding until May 2022, as the appropriation was held up while Congress haggled over larger issues in spending bills. Meanwhile, it took the General Services Administration, which oversees the commission, until September 2022 to post the executive director’s position. Now that Brown has been on board for about three weeks, he needs to hire five to seven more staffers to help conduct what is expected to be a wide-ranging investigation. They are not expected to be fully on board until the end of April.

The USOPC, meanwhile, has moved forward with its own reforms in the wake of the investigations and the new law, including increasing oversight over its satellite sports organizations and calling for more athlete representation in the dozens of decision-making bodies that dot the Olympic landscape.

There remain issues, however, including how well the SafeSport Center is conducting investigations involving sexual misconduct, even with its increased budget. The recent case involving snowboard coach Peter Foley triggered questions about whether the center, the USOPC and U.S. Ski & Snowboard have handled the case appropriately.

The congressionally mandated commission is likely to look into that case and many others and could suggest more changes to the overall Olympic structure.

Brown says he’s not asking lawmakers for more money, only for a longer window in which to use funds that already have been appropriated.

“The community as a whole is serious about making sure the American public understands the modern Olympic and Paralympic movement, and that, if necessary, we can drive positive change,” Brown said. “But the commission has to be fair and credible to all involved, and to do so, we have to get the complete picture, and that takes time that we aren’t being given.”

