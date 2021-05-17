Pro-secession parties in Catalonia agree on new coalition

If unresolved, the political stalemate would have automatically led to a new election.

In a statement Monday, ERC and Together for Catalonia apologized for the delay in reaching an agreement.

Their aim, the parties wrote, is "to serve the country and its people in the best possible way, to govern for all and to advance towards the common goal of independence in the form of the Catalan Republic.”

Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state, while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.