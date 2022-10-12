Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears

The Bears have lost two in a row after a 2-1 start. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is the league’s third-lowest rated passer and has only 17.6 attempts per game.

Chicago is a 1-point favorite, according to FanDuel. In a week with seven road favorites, Pro Picks likes the slight underdog Commanders to rally around Wentz.

UPSET SPECIAL: COMMANDERS 23-19

New York Jets (plus 7) at Green Bay

The Jets (3-2) are improved but Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-2) can’t lose to New York teams two straight weeks.

BEST BET: PACKERS 30-17

Tampa Bay (minus 8 1/2) at Pittsburgh

The Steelers (1-4) were embarrassed in Kenny Pickett’s first career start. The Buccaneers (3-2) still haven’t played up to their lofty standard after barely holding on to beat the Falcons.

BUCCANEERS 24-17

Jacksonville (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis

Matt Ryan and the Colts (2-2-1) seek to get even for a 24-0 shutout in Week 2. The Jaguars (2-3) have stumbled lately.

COLTS 23-16

Cincinnati (minus 1 1/2) at New Orleans

The defending AFC champion Bengals (2-3) try to even their record after another late loss. The Saints (2-3) look to do the same. Joe Burrow is the difference-maker in this one.

BENGALS 24-20

New England (plus 3) at Cleveland

The Browns (2-3) gave up 238 yards rushing to the NFL’s worst rushing team. Facing that kind of run defense, the Patriots (2-3) don’t need Mac Jones.

BROWNS 23-21

Minnesota (minus 3) at Miami

The Vikings (4-1) facing the Dolphins (3-2) and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson seems like a mismatch.

VIKINGS 23-17

Baltimore (minus 5) at New York Giants

After knocking off the Packers in London, the Giants (4-1) get no respect from oddsmakers. The Ravens (3-2) should be undefeated if they could hold big leads.

RAVENS 33-20

San Francisco (minus 5 1/2) at Atlanta

Jimmy Garoppolo is the DJ Khaled of the NFL. All he does is win.

49ERS 24-20

Carolina (plus 10 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

Welcome back to head coaching duties, Steve Wilks.

RAMS 34-6

Arizona (minus 2 1/2) at Seattle

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (2-3) are far better on the road than at home under coach Kliff Kingsbury.

CARDINALS 28-17

Buffalo (minus 2 1/2) at Kansas City

A potential preview of the AFC title game that could determine who hosts the game in January. Bills (4-1) look to get even for their playoff loss in Kansas City last season. The Chiefs (4-1) have a short week after a Monday night win.

BILLS 30-27

Dallas (plus 5) at Philadelphia

The Eagles (5-0) face their toughest test as they aim to remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

EAGLES 23-20

Denver (plus 5 1/2) at Los Angeles Chargers

Russell Wilson hasn’t given the Broncos (2-3) and their fans what they expected. Justin Herbert and the Chargers (3-2) are back on track.

CHARGERS 24-20

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 6-9-1.

Season: Straight up: 49-31. Against spread: 40-39-1.

Best Bet: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 1-0.

Season: Straight up: 4-1. Against spread: 4-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 1-0.

Season: Straight up: 2-3. Against spread: 3-2

