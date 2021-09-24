Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

The vote, which was largely seen as part of President Vladimir Putin's effort to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, excluded most opposition politicians and was marred by numerous reports of ballot-stuffing and other incidents of voter fraud.

The opposition has denounced the results. Kremlin critics pointed to a number of individual Moscow races as evidence of alleged tampering. In those races, Kremlin-backed candidates were losing until the results of online voting, which was an option in Moscow and several other regions, came in Monday — and they suddenly shot ahead.

Candidates that lost in these races — including those from the Communist Party, the second biggest political force in the Duma with 57 seats — announced joining forces on Thursday to contest the results of online balloting in the Russian capital, in which nearly 2 million votes had been cast.

The Communist Party has called for a rally in Moscow on Saturday and was urged by the authorities Friday to remove the announcements from its website, otherwise it would be blocked — pressure that a party with seats in the parliament and which backs many of the Kremlin's policies has rarely faced before.

Several party members have been detained this week after a small rally it staged on Monday over the election results.