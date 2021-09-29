Prisons bureau: Death toll in Ecuador prison clash tops 100

The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and was caused by a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs, officials said.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prison system, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operated through local gangs.

“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday after officials had confirmed 10 decapitations.

In July, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in a simultaneous riot in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Caption Relatives of inmates wait for news outside the Litoral penitentiary after a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service, but reported at least 24 dead and 48 injured during the riot. (AP Photo/Angel DeJesus) Credit: Angel DeJesus Credit: Angel DeJesus

