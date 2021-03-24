Prince's ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince's symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the legend's 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen first opened as a museum in October 2016. At the request of Prince's family, the ashes were moved to a less prominent spot in the atrium and eventually removed entirely from public view, disappointing his legions of fans.

A total of 1,400 people fortunate enough to get reservations at paisleypark.com will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium. There will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. There will be no regular tours that day, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.