Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony to air on PBS, BBC

William, who launched the global prize with The Royal Foundation, will join the event to be filmed Dec. 2 in Boston and air Dec. 4 on Britain's BBC. On Dec. 5, it will stream on PBS.org, the PBS app and PBS YouTube channel and on The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel. PBS stations will air the ceremony on Dec. 14.

In a statement Thursday, BBC executive Jack Bootle said last year’s inaugural ceremony included “big-name stars and brilliant musical acts. This year’s will be every bit as spectacular.” Participants besides the prince have yet to be announced.