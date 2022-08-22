Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen's official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.