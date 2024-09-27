Prince Harry’s Sentebale organization leading initiative to support young people in Southern Africa

The gathering will be Harry’s first time visiting Southern Africa since 2019. He’s long been devoted to philanthropy work in the region in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex and the leaders will partner with local organizations and companies that are already actively brainstorming solutions to the roadblocks in place for young people in the region to succeed.

Harry said in a news release that the organization has developed a “profound understanding of local youth – their passions, their concerns, and their extraordinary creativity” through their extensive work in the area and their longstanding relationships with local communities.

“These young adults are eager and capable of driving meaningful change, yet significant barriers still stand in their way,” his statement continued, noting Sentebale is nearing its 20th anniversary.

While the organization was initially established to help children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS, it now works to establish solutions to broader problems impacting youth in the region, like health issues, wealth inequity, and climate. The organization’s name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, and the princes established the charity in memory of their late mothers.

The session, which will reunite the group after they previously convened in Miami for a session in April, will also feature a panel discussion in addition to the private work sessions, and they will complete a site visit to the "mountain kingdom" of Lesotho.

“Over 50% of these young people are at risk of remaining economically vulnerable without urgent investment in digital skills, education, and job creation,” said Sentebale Board Chair, Sophie Chandauka in a release. “The Duke’s return to Southern Africa, alongside our new American friends, marks a milestone as we collaborate with world-class organizations and local leadership to engage this critical youth cohort.”

The announcement of the new initiative comes after the Duke of Sussex appeared at several humanitarian and philanthropic events that ran alongside the United Nations General Assembly Week.