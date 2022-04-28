Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council

York City Councilor Darryl Smalley said the city was just following the example set by the queen in removing Andrew’s titles.

“She saw that it was doing serious reputational damage to those military institutions and charities and so stepped in to remove him from those positions," Smalley told ITV News. “We believe very strongly, and many residents agree with us, that we should be removing all links between our city and Prince Andrew."

Smalley and other local leaders have argued that Andrew should also lose the title of Duke of York.

“York has a fantastic relationship with the monarchy going back hundreds of years. It’s something we cherish,” he said. “We can’t cherish it whilst we have Prince Andrew as our most senior royal.”