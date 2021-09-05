Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4 minutes, 42 seconds.

It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta, including the first time trial on the opening stage. He took over the red jersey for good with a stellar performance in the high mountains over the final week.