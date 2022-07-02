Pride parade returns in London on 50th anniversary

London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed a “beautiful day” of “unity, visibility, equality and solidarity” as he joined in the celebrations.

More than 600 LGBTQ groups were expected to take part in the march, which was headed by members of the Gay Liberation Front from the 1972 protest.

Organizations ranging from charities to universities to the emergency services were also represented.

But uniformed officers from London’s Metropolitan Police force weren't among them, as has been the case in previous years.

The move came in response to LGBTQ campaigners raising concerns over their confidence in policing, in particular the quality of the police force's investigation into murders carried out by serial killer Stephen Port. In 2016, Port was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of four young gay men whom he met online.

Members of the police force were able to join Saturday's march of their own accord.

“I think the police have been sensitive to the issues raised by the community,” Khan said. “And there will be uniformed officers in and around Pride to make sure we’re all safe, to make sure this parade is a success.”

Those taking part had been urged to take a COVID-19 test before the march with virus cases on the rise across Britain. The U.K. Health Security Agency had issued a similar caution for people showing possible symptoms of monkeypox.

Md Nabir Uddim, left and Mohammed Nazir from London prepare, ahead of the Pride in London parade, Saturday, July 2, 2022, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Pride volunteers add rainbow face paint to each other's faces ahead of the Pride in London parade, Saturday, July 2, 2022, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK. (James Manning/PA via AP)