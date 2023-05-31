Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan

The painting was identified by ministry experts at an auction in Tokyo in 2022. It comes from a collection of Poland's 18th century aristocrat Stanislaw Kostka-Potocki. In 1823, the painting was listed among art works belonging to another Polish aristocrat, Henryk Lubomirski, in the town of Przeworsk. It was looted during the war and was sold at a New York auction in the late 1990s.

“More and more of the looted objects are appearing at auctions because the memory (of their past) has weakened and the persons who are in their possession now do not have the full knowledge or are not aware of where the artwork is coming from,” Modzelewska told The Associated Press.

Poland has for decades actively sought to repatriate art looted during the war by the Nazis and Soviet troops.