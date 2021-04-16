Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

Muncy's two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.

Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers' stacked and star-studded rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.