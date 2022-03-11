Hamburger icon
Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

People walk past a large video screen at a shopping mall showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during a press conference after the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

People walk past a large video screen at a shopping mall showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during a press conference after the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
China’s premier is calling the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offering Beijing's help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.”

“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said.

China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.

A large video screen at a shopping mall shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during a press conference after the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A large video screen at a shopping mall shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during a press conference after the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

