Premier League disqualifies Abramovich from running Chelsea

The government now has oversight of the sale process which the Raine Group, an investment bank, is working on.

Abramovich originally hoped to divert the proceeds into a new foundation for the victims of the war in Ukraine, which he is yet to condemn Putin for launching. But the government will only sanction a sale that does not see Abramovich benefit as the government tightens the screw on influential individuals it views as enabling Putin’s regime.

“Proceeds from any sale could not go to the sanctioned individual while he is subject to sanctions,” the government has said.

Some Chelsea fans have continued to stand by Abramovich during the opening two weeks of the war, even chanting his name at a game last weekend that the league hoped to use to show solidarity to Ukraine and the victims of Russia's invasion.

Abramovich's disqualification by the Premier League halts the reign of the competition's first billionaire foreign owner, whose fortune turned Chelsea into one of the biggest-spending clubs in Europe and one of the game's most successful. His investment ended Chelsea's 50-year domestic title drought when the league was won in 2005 and the trophy has been collected another four times.

The team is the reigning European and world champion thanks to spending on players that has seen Abramovich inject more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) into Chelsea through loans he said he will not ask to be repaid.

Abramovich has made no comment since being sanctioned.

