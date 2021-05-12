Preakness is 1st horse race to make digital souvenir NFTs

Some of the tokens come with real-life experiences at the 2021 Preakness, including VIP tickets, a visit to the winner's circle and naming a race on the undercard. Some of the money from the auctions will go to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

SENTIMENTAL LONG SHOT

Owner Robert Baker kept telling trainer D. Wayne Lukas in their 80s they didn't have much time left in horse racing. After Baker's death, Lukas decided to take a horse co-owned by Baker and William Mack to the Preakness, even if the 85-year-old doesn't think Ram stands a great chance of winning.

“His wife is emotional about, I think, coming here and being a part of this,” Lukas said Wednesday morning outside the stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course. “We’re the long shot, but we’re dangerous. I don’t think we can win it. I think we can probably be on the board. But we may not even do that. If we don’t, we’ll load him up and go home.”

Lukas, the Hall of Famer with 14 victories in Triple Crown races including six at the Preakness, said, “I don’t have to stand here with you guys and try to prove I can train a horse, so I’m not worried about that.” Lukas said Ram reminded him of 2013 Preakness winner Oxbow in terms of how he was improving, but he's not stressing about pulling off a major upset.

The oddsmakers agree. Ram was set as the longest shot on the board at 30-1 on the morning line.

KEEP HIM IN MIND

Keepmeinmind, one of only three Kentucky Derby horses running in the Preakness, arrived at Pimlico on Tuesday and took his first steps on the track Wednesday morning. Trainer Robertino Diodoro said he couldn't get to his horse's stable fast enough to make sure all the food was gone after a long van ride from Louisville.

“He ate everything,” Diodoro said. “The big thing is keeping him healthy and happy now and make sure he continues to eat well.”

Diodoro said he was “very confident” in Keepmeinmind coming off a seventh-place finish in the Derby.

“It’s the first time things have lined up for this horse,” he said. “The last five weeks, it’s finally going his way.”

Guadalupe Guerrero, left, and exercise rider Jade Cunningham give Preakness hopeful Ram a bath after a morning exercise at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Guadalupe Guerrero gives Preakness hopeful Ram a bath after a morning exercise at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Guadalupe Guerrero gives Preakness hopeful Ram a bath after a morning exercise at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Guadalupe Guerrero, left, and exercise rider Jade Cunningham give Preakness hopeful Ram a bath after a morning exercise at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Preakness entrant Keepmeinmind works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)