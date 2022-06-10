Prayers answered! Phillies fan meets Stott after viral video

“I want to get the Phillies to sign stuff,” Marge said. “The whole team. And we’re going to get them to sign my hat!”

How about a bat? Stott, a 24-year-old rookie shortstop, autographed one his own bats, "To Caden. Thanks For The Help! Go Phils!"

Joe Marge and his family, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, attended their first Phillies game of the year Sunday in section 203 out in right field when TV cameras caught Caden praying and seemingly in tears, willing Stott to go deep. Stott won the game after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth, and the Phillies rallied for a 9-7 victory.

“That’s just him being him. He lives and dies with every pitch, every score, any team,” Joe Marge said.

The kid’s reaction blew up around Philadelphia and throughout baseball and was noticed by Stott.

Stott first tweeted over a clip of the home run "The kid in the stands is unreal!!!" Joe Marge saw the tweet and reached out to the blossoming slugger with pop in his bat and power in prayer. Stott tweeted, "Awesome!! Send me a direct message and I'll see if we can get you guys down to meet some of the guys during BP."

They all met up on Friday.

The Marge family already had tickets -- Caden’s Little League team is the Diamondbacks and they wanted to catch the big league team up close. The Phillies, though, invited everyone to watch from section 115 down the first base line.

Caden's favorite player before the big swing was Harper. Now, it's a tie with Stott.

The Marge family couldn’t believe their luck.

“We’re seeing it everywhere,” Joe Marge said. “People are using his face for reactions.”

Even better, the Phillies took a seven-game winning streak into the game -- thanks in large part on a dinger and a prayer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, poses with West Chester'sCaden Marge, sixth from right, and a bunch of fans during warmups prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, poses with West Chester'sCaden Marge, sixth from right, and a bunch of fans during warmups prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, hands West Chester's Caden Marge, third from right, signed memorabilia during warmups prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, hands West Chester's Caden Marge, third from right, signed memorabilia during warmups prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola