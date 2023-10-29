Pratt, Hughes lead No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for sixth straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 22 Tulane held on to defeat Rice 30-28 Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Pratt, who finished 22 of 30, threw touchdown passes of 26 yards and 1 yard and rushed for a 1-yard score in the first half as the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 AAC) built a 27-7 halftime lead. He finished with 40 rushing yards.

Tulane's Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 153 yards. Chris Brazzell II caught five catches for 75 yards, and Yulkeith Brown caught five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. The Green Wave outgained Rice 457-271, including 194-82 rushing yards.

For Rice (4-4, 2-2 AAC), JT Daniels was 18 of 29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Juma Otoviano rushed for two touchdowns. Luke McCafferty caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Owls opened the second half scoring 14 straight points on a four-yard touchdown run by Otoviano. After a 72-yard interception return by Gabriel Taylor, Daniels found Boden Groen for a four-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But after Valentino Ambrosio’s third field goal increased Tulane's lead to nine, Daniels connected with McCafferty for a 35-yard touchdown with eight minutes remaining to cut the lead to 30-28. However, Tulane ran out most the clock, and a last-second play by Rice was snuffed out to end the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave won their eighth straight road game dating back to last season. … Hughes rushed for at least 120 yards for a fourth straight game. … Tulane finished 5 of 13 on third downs and were 2 of 3 on fourth downs.

Rice: The Owls fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. … Rice dropped to 2-2 in games decided by seven points or less this season. … Daniels was able to pass the ball around, connecting with nine receivers. … Rice was 4 of 9 on third downs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tulane should at least hold firm at No. 22 but could move up in the poll after the close win.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Travels to East Carolina Saturday

Rice: Hosts SMU Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP