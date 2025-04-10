Prada Group buys Versace fashion house from its U.S. owner in a deal valued at $1.4 billion

ROME (AP) — The Prada Group announced the purchase of the Versace fashion house from the U.S. luxury group Capri Holding in a cash deal valued at 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion.)
Versace has been owned since 2018 by the Capri Holding, which includes Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.
Capri Holding paid $2 billion for Verace, but had been struggling in the recent era of “quiet luxury’’ to position the stalwart of Italian fashion with its sexy silhouettes and loud patterns.
In Other News
1
What to know about the roof collapse at the Jet Set club in the...
2
EU pauses tariff retaliation for 90 days to match Trump move, holding...
3
Billionaires, trusted allies, media personalities. These are the people...
4
House will consider GOP bill requiring proof of US citizenship for...
5
Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russia dual national, freed in a prisoner swap...