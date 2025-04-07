Practice is suspended at the Masters because of rain and a threat of severe storms

Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms
Patrons along the eighth fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Patrons along the eighth fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms.

Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours.

Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. However, the forecast for the rest of the week looked promising, with mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius).

Few players ventured out for practice rounds Monday, and those who did — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry, among them — played alone.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Matthieu Pavon, of France, keeps dry on the 13th fairway with caddie Mark Sherwood, left, during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Patrons walks under umbrellas along the 13th green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A rain droplet falls on a Masters logo cut out during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Matthieu Pavon, of France, walks up the 10th fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley stretches on the driving range during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thomas Detry, of Belgium, stretches during a practice around at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler warms up on the driving range during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicolas Echavarria, of Colombia, and Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, right, walk off the 11th green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump and Netanyahu to meet on tariffs, the war in Gaza and more
2
King Charles III arrives in Rome on his first overseas trip since a...
3
Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge
4
Stocks sink after Trump threatens to escalate trade war despite seeing...
5
Pakistani security forces kill 9 militants in a raid near the Afghan...