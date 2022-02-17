Prabal Gurung sends a ‘NY love song’ to homeland of Nepal

Gurung left behind the more political themes of some past collections for a dreamy travel vibe in Wednesday's show at Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan. The designer married dip-dyed prints and textiles from Nepal with a New York sensibility: plunging silky tops, form fitting mid-length dresses, and thigh-high boots.

“It’s a New York love song to Nepal,” Gurung said in an interview before the show. “It’s a celebration of women here and there.” The designer, who was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal, said in show notes that because of the pandemic, it had been several long years since he'd been to his homeland.