Powerful typhoon prompts evacuations in northern Philippines

In Manila’s seaside slum district of Tondo, some residents left their homes with bags of belongings and hurriedly walked to a nearby evacuation center as the sky darkened and rains started to fall.

“The typhoon is strong and we live by the sea,” said 50-year-old Marilen Yubatan, who left their shanty with her two young daughters. "If we fall into the water, I don’t know where I will end up with my children."

Melchor Avenilla Jr., who heads Quezon’s disaster-response office, said law enforcers were under orders to forcibly move people who refuse to leave their homes. “But so far we’ve been able to do this by just appealing to people,” Avenilla told AP by phone.

Several provinces and cities, including the densely populated capital Manila, suspended classes and government work Sunday and Monday. The typhoon’s eye could pass about 40 to 50 kilometers (25 to 30 miles) from metropolitan Manila, “which is nearly a direct hit,” Malano said.

Fishing boats and inter-island and cargo ferries were restricted to port as a precaution, the coast guard said, stranding cargo trucks and more than 2,500 passengers. More than 30 flights at Manila’s airport, mostly bound for domestic destinations, were canceled.

The typhoon is forecast to sweep through the main Luzon Island overnight and into the South China Sea on Monday. It's on track to hit Vietnam later in the week still maintaining its powerful winds.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines — well to the south of Noru's path.

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

