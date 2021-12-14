Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain

Near Lake Tahoe, the Kirkwood Mountain Resort ski area was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds.

“It’s just so bad and so thick,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Carlos Perez. “We’re telling people that if they don’t need to be around this area, they probably shouldn’t travel.”

The multiday storm, a powerful atmospheric river weather system that was sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada.

The storm brought much-needed moisture to the broader region that’s been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.

Most western U.S. reservoirs that deliver water to states, cities, tribes, farmers and utilities rely on melted snow in the springtime.

The welcome rain didn’t stop Oakland resident and artist Zhenne Wood from walking her neighbor’s dog, a short-legged corgi.

“I decided to stay home today and not go anywhere, which is nice,” she said. “And I’m really happy for the rain. I think we needed it a lot.”

The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in California’s Big Sur area until Tuesday. The scenic coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area, frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

A second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles and Associated Press writer Terence Chea contributed from Oakland, California.

Caption Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow covers the road to the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption A pedestrian carries an umbrella while looking toward the skyline from Dolores Park in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Caption Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Caption Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a snowplow clears fresh snow around the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow surrounds the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow surrounds the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning Caption In this photo provided by the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, fresh snow surrounds the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP) Credit: Peter Morning Credit: Peter Morning