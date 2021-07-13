Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president's killing

“We don’t want them to reduce us to who should do what,” said Magalie Georges, a teacher and union leader.

Lambert was supposed to be sworn in Sunday as a symbolic act, but the event was canceled at the last minute because he said not all his supporters could be present.

Joseph, Henry and Lambert met Sunday with a U.S. delegation that included representatives from the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security who flew to Haiti to encourage dialogue "to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections,” the White House's National Security Council said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the delegation received a request for additional assistance, but she did not provide details. Haiti's request for U.S. military help remains “under review," she said. Psaki suggested that political uncertainty on the ground was a complicating factor as the administration weighs how to help.

“What was clear from their trip is that there is a lack of clarity about the future of political leadership,” Psaki said.

Haiti is also seeking security assistance from the United Nations. The U.N. has been involved in Haiti on and off since 1990, but the last U.N. military peacekeepers left the country in 2017.

Few details of the meeting between the U.S. delegation and the three men have emerged, although Lambert said he was urged to work together with other actors whom he did not identify.

“I am not looking for personal glory. We have the country first in mind,” he told Radio Télévision Caraïbes.

The deepening political instability comes as Haitian authorities continue to probe the assassination with help from Colombia's government. Twenty-six former Colombian soldiers are suspected in the killing, and 23 have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Léon Charles, head of Haiti's National Police, said five suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

Haitian police also have arrested a man considered a key suspect: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, a Haitian physician, church pastor and Florida businessman who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video and has denounced the country's leaders as corrupt.

Charles said Sanon was working with those who plotted the assassination and that Moïse’s killers were protecting him. He said officers who raided Sanon's house in Haiti found a hat with a DEA logo, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence.

But a business associate and a pastor in Florida who knew Sanon told the AP that he was religious and that they do not believe he was involved in violence. The associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said he believes Sanon was duped and described him as "completely gullible.”

Sanon told him he was approached by people claiming to represent the U.S. State and Justice departments who wanted to install him as president. He said the plan was only for Moïse to be arrested, and Sanon would not have participated if he knew Moïse would be killed.

“I guarantee you that,” the associate said. “This was supposed to be a mission to save Haiti from hell, with support from the U.S. government.”

Colombia’s government has said that a Florida-based enterprise, CTU Security, bought 19 plane tickets from Bogota to Santo Domingo for the Colombian suspects, who soon moved into Haiti. It also said that Dimitri Hérard, head of general security at Haiti’s National Palace, flew to Colombia, Ecuador and Panama in the months before the assassination, and the government is investigating whether he had any role in recruiting the mercenaries.

Charles said Sanon was in touch with CTU Security and flew to Haiti in June on a private jet accompanied by several of the alleged gunmen who were initially told their job was to protect him but were later ordered to arrest the president.

Charles said one suspect called Sanon after Moïse was killed, and that Sanon got in touch with two people believed to be masterminds of the plot. He did not identify the masterminds or say if police know who they are.

Associated Press writers Terry Spencer in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Ben Fox in Washington; Manuel Rueda in Bogotá, Colombia; and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.

People line up to buy gasoline in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

A worker rolls a tire across the street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Police stand guard at an intersection in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

People waiting for days to apply for visas wait outside the U.S. embassy where they were told the embassy continues to be closed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

People waiting for days to apply for visas wait outside the U.S. embassy where they were told the embassy continues to be closed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Supporters of former Senator Steven Benoit shout outside the courthouse as he departs after being called in for questioning, in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Supporters of former Senator Steven Benoit shout outside the courthouse as he departs after being called in for questioning, in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

A tire set on fire by supporters of former Senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit outside the courthouse in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Latortue and Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix