Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week

“Residents can return to the parish outside of curfew times but are advised to come prepared with all provisions necessary to self-sustain,” deputies wrote on Facebook.

The utility offered no promises for when the lights will come back on in the parishes outside New Orleans, some of which were battered for hours by winds of 100 mph (160 kph) or more.

But some people cannot wait for the power to come back, and a second evacuation is happening. New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish continue to help people find shelters or connect with family members outside the heavily damaged areas.

C.J. Conrady was at one of those centers Friday in Marrero with his brother and their mother. She was in a wheelchair after a surgery just before Ida struck left her with incisions all the way up her back. An intravenous line to give her antibiotics fell out the day before, and there was no refrigeration in their home to keep the insulin for her diabetes cold.

“We decided to tough it out and see if the power would come back on soon. It did not,” Conrady said.

Gwen Warren was waiting for a bus to Alexandria or maybe farther north to Monroe. She stayed after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 knocked out power for weeks. But at 61, Warren said the stifling September weather was just too much.

“Any place the lord blesses us to go out of this heat, where we’re able to get some food, get a hot bath and, you know, just some comfort, is fine,” Warren said.

In other developments, Louisiana health officials started an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse ahead of the severe weather.

The residents who died were among hundreds from seven nursing homes taken to the warehouse in Independence, where health officials received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the state.

A coroner classified three of the deaths as storm-related.

When a large team of state health inspectors showed up on Tuesday to investigate the warehouse, the owner of the nursing homes demanded that they leave immediately, Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said.

Neel identified the owner as Bob Dean. Dean did not respond Thursday to a telephone message left by The Associated Press at a number listed for him.

Louisiana’s health department said Friday that two dozen nursing homes have been evacuated from parishes hard-hit by Ida.

Gov. John Bel Edwards promised a full investigation and “aggressive legal action” if warranted and said none of the other nursing homes were having issues.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage after promising full federal support to Gulf Coast states and the Northeast, where Ida's remnants dumped record-breaking rain and killed at least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut.

At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents. Several deaths in the aftermath of the storm were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning, which can happen if generators are run improperly.

“The most dangerous part of a hurricane is after the storm,” said Entergy New Orleans CEO Deanna Rodriguez, who asked people to be careful around generators. ”Here it’s sadly happening again.”

About 850,000 people in Louisiana, including much of New Orleans, remained without power, down from the peak of around 1.1 million five days ago as the storm arrived with top winds of 150 mph (230 kph). It is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to strike the mainland U.S.

Edwards said more than 220,000 people have already registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs. About 72,000 “blue roofs” — tarps to protect protect homes with damaged roofs — may be needed across Louisiana, federal officials said.

“I know that people are anxious and tired,” Edwards said Thursday. “I know they’re hot. And the tempers can flare when they’re waiting in those long gas lines. I’m asking people to be patient.”

___

Deslatte reported from Baton Rouge and Santana reported from Marrero. Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Stacey Plaisance in Lafitte, Louisiana; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Caption Crews work on a roof that was damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Louisiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Dufreche helps load water into vehicles at a distribution site, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Cruz Palma, left, watches as her son, Jose Duran, center, and husband, Jose Garcia, work to remove a water heater from what's left of their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Crews work on power lines that were damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption President Joe Biden greets Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as he arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to tour damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Watching from left are Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Emergency personnel evacuate people at a mass shelter Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Independence, La. Multiple nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Caption Flooding in French Settlement, La., is viewed Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, after Hurricane Ida moved through the area. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Bill Feig Credit: Bill Feig

Caption Cruz Palma pauses while salvaging belongings from her destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Food is served at the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Caption Zoe Woods, 7, couldn't help but dance as jazz music is played over a loudspeaker inside a cooling shelter at the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption Damien Luke, right, works on repairing a warped doorway as he tries to repair his French Quarter apartment following Hurricane Ida Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Luke said his upstairs room is still uninhabitable because of the roof. He just moved into it last March. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption Louisiana National Guard troops hold bags of ice at the Shrine on Airline on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Metairie, La. as the region tries to rebuild following Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger Advocate via AP)/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Caption Scott and Carol Blazer carry a door from their destroyed barn, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kirt LeBouef wipes away tears as he looks at the damage done to his family restaurant, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. LeBouef, who's family has owned the Little Eagle since 1920 and has stood through numerous hurricanes, said "This isn't our first rodeo, but it's the worst rodeo." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip