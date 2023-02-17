BreakingNews
Amtrak passenger rail map shows proposed Springfield stop
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
A power outage at New York’s Kennedy International Airport has stretched into a second day

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S.

The airport operators said in a tweet late Thursday that Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport's international flights, would remain closed Friday "due to electrical issues."

The outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire, which was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs New York's major airports, said it was working to accommodate affected flights at JFK's four other active terminals.

Some planes were forced to return to their points of origin.

An Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific Ocean when it had to make a U-turn and head back to Auckland. The flight landed back in New Zealand after more than 16 hours in the air.

Terminal 1 opened in the late 1990s. It is scheduled to be replaced by a new, $9.5 billion terminal now under construction. Groundbreaking was initially supposed to happen in 2020 but was delayed until last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic.

___ This story has been corrected to show that the Port Authority said it was working to accommodate flights at other terminals, not other airports.

In Other News
1
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
2
Trains and ferries canceled as storm hits northern Europe
3
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
4
Floodwaters force WVa students to spend night at high school
5
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top