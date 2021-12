Defense rests at officer's trial over Daunte Wright's death

Potter acknowledged on cross-examination that she had been extensively trained on the use of force and use of Tasers.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop "just went chaotic" after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave.

Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright's April 11 death, said she saw a look of fear on another officer's face before she fired.

“I remember yelling, Taser, Taser, Taser, and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” Potter said through tears.

It was the first time the former Brooklyn Center officer has publicly spoken in detail about the shooting. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun to stop Wright from fleeing while officers were trying to arrest him during a traffic stop on a warrant for a weapons possession charge.

Potter’s attorneys have argued that she made a mistake but also would have been within her rights to use deadly force if she had meant to because another officer was at risk of being dragged by Wright’s car.

Prosecutors say Potter was an experienced officer who had extensive training in Taser use and the use of deadly force, and that her actions were unreasonable.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Potter, 49, has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting recorded by officers' body cameras recorded Potter shouting "I'll tase you!" and "Taser, Taser, Taser!" before firing once.

Besides arguing that Wright's death was a tragic mistake, Potter's attorneys have also said that she would have been justified in using deadly force to stop Wright from driving away and possibly dragging one of Potter's fellow officers.

Before Potter took the stand, a witness called by her lawyers testified that police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over.

Laurence Miller, a psychologist who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, said Friday that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it and there can be circumstances during a stressful situation in which someone's normal reactions may be “hijacked.”

The death of Wright set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Prosecutors argue that Potter was an experienced officer who had been thoroughly trained in the use of a Taser, including warnings about the danger of confusing one with a handgun. They have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges.

Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.

”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.

Miller said it happens all the time and is often trivial, like writing the wrong year on a check early in January. There are also more serious examples of action error, such as when a doctor might use an old approach to treat someone even after being trained in a newer one, he said.

The person committing the error, “thinks they are performing one action when they are performing something else,” Miller said. When the intended result does not occur, they realize it, he said.

“If it’s a high-stress circumstance, extremely high arousal” the person is more susceptible to making a mistake that can put their life in danger, said Miller, who said the most typical example of “weapon confusion” is when an officer confuses a gun for a Taser.

He said it is called “slip and capture,” meaning that under a state of high arousal and hyper focus, the ability to choose the correct response slips away and is “captured” by the more baked-in knowledge that a person has had for a longer time.

Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter's trial, has said there's no science behind it.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge read to Miller from a 2010 article he wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.

Eldridge said the term slip and capture has been termed “junk science” and has no foundation in the general field of psychology. Miller said the term is not common, but the theory behind it is.

The defense began its case on Thursday. Among those testifying was Potter's chief at the time, Tim Gannon. Gannon called Potter “a fine officer” and said he “saw no violation” of policy by her in the traffic stop.

Gannon resigned two days after the shooting, saying he was essentially forced out because he wouldn't immediately fire Potter. Potter resigned the same day.

Gannon testified that it appeared to him from dashcam video that Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was assisting in the stop, was “leaning into” Wright’s car. He said it was his opinion that deadly force was reasonable.

Use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri, testified Thursday that officers were legally bound to arrest Wright after discovering he had a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.

Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, also said it was very unlikely that Wright could have driven away had Potter actually used her Taser. That contradicted a prosecution use-of-force expert who testified earlier that using either a gun or a Taser on Wright would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.

After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting his passenger and someone in the other car.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

___

Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Caption In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu left, swears in former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter before she testifies in court Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.(Court TV, via AP, Pool). Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu left, swears in former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter before she testifies in court Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.(Court TV, via AP, Pool). Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses motions while presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses motions while presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, defense attorney Paul Engh argues motions before the court during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from video, defense attorney Paul Engh argues motions before the court during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Timothy Gannon, former Brooklyn Center police chief testifies, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Timothy Gannon, former Brooklyn Center police chief testifies, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant police chief for Springfield, Missouri, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant police chief for Springfield, Missouri, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, former former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Frank Roth testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from video, former former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Frank Roth testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, Thomas Hall testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from video, Thomas Hall testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, former Brooklyn Center police officer Colleen Fricke testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from video, former Brooklyn Center police officer Colleen Fricke testifies during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Seth Stoughton, associate law professor at the University of South Carolina, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Seth Stoughton, associate law professor at the University of South Carolina, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray argues motions before Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray argues motions before Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge argues motions before Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge argues motions before Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited