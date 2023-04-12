Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

The Country Music Hall of Famer had a thriving career for some 60 years with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream," a beloved Parton-Rogers duet.

“He would often say that he wanted his songs to be ‘what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear,'” Wanda Rogers said in a press release. “I think there are a lot of those moments on this album. This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another.”