Portugal ponders how to hold election amid omicron surge

Another option is to make available more polling stations and voting booths, to avoid crowds gathering, and extend early voting possibilities, he told reporters.

However, parliament has been dissolved ahead of the ballot, raising the question of how to pass the legislation required to alter voting procedures.

Authorities are especially wary because a year ago, after a Christmas easing of pandemic restrictions and a presidential election, Portugal became for several weeks the worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic in relative terms.

There are 9.3 million eligible voters in Portugal. They are due to elect a new parliament, which will choose a new government.

