Portugal opens door to British tourists, ending uncertainty

Tourism, by mainly British tourists, is a mainstay of the southern European country’s economy. It accounts for around 15% of annual gross domestic product.

The Portuguese government’s delay in announcing its decision on U.K. tourists came four months after Lisbon officials labelled as “absurd” a British decision to halt flights to and from Portugal. The British government said the measures was needed to prevent a COVID-19 variant found in Brazil, with which Portugal has close ties, from reaching the U.K.

It wasn't clear whether the U.K. government consulted Portugal before including it on the green list.

Elidérico Viegas, president of the AHETA association of hotels and resorts in the Algarve, told The Associated Press that the region has witnessed an “exponential increase” in bookings by British tourists since the green list came out.

“We knew (U.K. bookings) would increase, but not by this much,” he said, though he said there were no reliable figures yet.

Local businesses are “much more optimistic about the summer” after being closed for most of the past year, he said.

Restaurants and cafes recently reopened in Portugal, thought they must shut at 10:30 p.m.. Bars and night clubs remain closed.

The pandemic situation in the U.K. and Portugal is roughly similar, with a seven-day rolling average of 3.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

The Champions League soccer final between English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City is being held in Porto, a city in northern Portugal, on May 29 with 12,000 fans flying in for the game.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: