Portugal church sex abuse study finds 512 alleged victims

The panel is not publishing the names of the victims, the identities of the alleged abusers, or the places the abuses allegedly happened.

However, its final report includes a separate — and confidential — annex of all the names of church members reported to the committee that is being sent to the Portuguese Bishops Conference and to the police.

The report said that 77% of the abusers were priests, with other perpetrators being linked to church institutions.

It said 48% of those who came forward had spoken about the abuse for the first time. Most of the alleged victims were male, though 47% were female, the report said.

It said there were places in Portugal, such as some seminaries and religious institutions, that were “real blackspots” for abuse.