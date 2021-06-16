Portland, scarred by unrest and violence, tries to come back

But last year, as a portion of its downtown was consumed by nightly protests that often turned violent and resulted in clashes with federal agents, former President Donald Trump and his administration labeled Portland an “anarchist jurisdiction.”

“It does feel kind of like someone dropped a bomb in some areas (of Portland), but I think they’re very contained areas,” said Ocean Howell, a professor at the University of Portland who teaches urban history and planning. “I think there’s likely some businesses that are gone and aren’t coming back. And there are just some people, generally, who are kind of spooked from everything.”

City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan — in the form of citywide cleanups of protest damage, aggressive encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform — to repair its reputation.

But even the city's famously liberal locals grew weary of months of racial justice protests, increased shootings, a more noticeable homeless population and strict COVID-19 restrictions.

When the pandemic reached Portland in March 2020, businesses boarded up, turned off neon “open” signs and sent employees home.

“A year ago, when we were at the end of the longest economic expansion in post World War history in this country. We had 100,000-plus individuals coming in and out of downtown daily,” said Andrew Hoan, president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance. “And then, overnight, they disappeared.”

Portland’s signature events, such as its Rose Festival, brew fests and drag shows, were canceled, postponed or held virtually. Tourists shied away. No other part of the city was so obviously altered as downtown, which saw an 80% decrease in foot traffic, based on a study conducted by the Portland Business Alliance.

A year later there are still “pockets” in the city that seem frozen in a scene from six months ago. However, officials say there is hope and already noticeable signs of recovery.

Gov. Kate Brown has begun to lift some of the country’s strictest COVID-19 restrictions, and restaurants and bars have expanded capacity. The state has set a goal to completely reopen the economy by the end of June or early July.

“We’re in a virtuous cycle now, where one element feeds the other,” Hoan said, noting customers are again lining up outside the famous Powell’s Books and fans are returning to Timbers’ soccer games.

“Office workers start to breathe life into the retail scene and hospitality scene, and that sends a signal to other retailers and hospitality owners,” he said.

While all cities have dealt with the impact of COVID, Portland faced additional challenges over the past year — from a large homeless population, to nearby “once-in-generation” wildfires, to winter ice storms that left tens of thousands without power. But the events that challenged the city’s reputation the most was political violence on top of racial awakening.

The Rose City was thrust into the national spotlight over the summer as people attended nightly racial justice protests. Photos of thousands of people laying on the historic Burnside Bridge for eight minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd captivated the nation.

But as time passed, scenes of chaos emerged: violent clashes between protesters and federal agents sent by Trump. In late August, a Trump supporter was shot and killed downtown when a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets.

Even with most protests taking place within a few blocks, news of the mayhem stretched across the country.

Hoan said participants who were violent or damaged businesses negatively affected the city's reputation.

“And we’re dealing with the consequences now," he said.

Protests continue in the city and sometimes turn violent, but that activity is concentrated in small areas.

“I get the impression that some people from outside the area, from some of the news coverage, get the impression that the whole city is just a warzone between antifa and Proud Boys, and that’s really not the case,” Howell said.

Based on a survey conducted by the city last month, 68% of people said their top reason for not visiting was due to riots and protests.

In recent months, Portland officials have committed millions of dollars to cleaning up downtown — removing graffiti, clearing large homeless encampments and restoring damaged buildings.

In addition, the mayor’s office has launched a reputation and rebranding effort.

“We’re doggedly determined to recover,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said in his State of the City address this year. “Our community has what it takes to move forward to a much greater future.”

Shoppers walk into Pioneer Place shopping mall still protected by wooden panels to prevent windows being smashed by on-going protests in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

People dine at the Q restaurant and bar on Friday, June 4, 2021, after a reopening in Portland, Ore.

A woman carrying a shopping bag walks by Black Lives Matter artwork posted on wooden panels that barricade shops because of on-going protests in downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

People shop at a crowded Saturday farmers market as business opens up with many people getting vaccinated in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Nancy Sharabarin hands money to a customer buying strawberries at the Saturday farmers market as business opens up with a successful vaccination campaign in Portland, Ore., Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Security gates surround the Apple store on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, protesters throw flaming debris over a fence at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold their phones aloft in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photos, a man is attended to after being fatally shot during a protest in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, federal officers disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore.

A man walks out of the Nike store which is protected by wooden panels to prevent windows being broken by on-going protests in downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A man sleeps in front of the AT&T building in Portland, Ore., on Friday, June 4, 2021.

A woman enjoys a scooter with friends while traveling in downtown Portland, Ore., June 3, 2021.

A man sits at a bus stop as wooden panels barricade shops because of on-going protests on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in downtown Portland, Ore.

People enjoy dinner and drinks unmasked at the River Pig restaurant in Portland, Ore., on Friday, June 4, 2021.

A couple walks past the the Nike store on Saturday, June 5, 2021, which is protected by wooden panels because of on-going protests in downtown Portland, Ore.

Carlos, a homeless man stands in front of his tent in Portland, Ore., on Friday, June 4, 2021.