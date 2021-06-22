springfield-news-sun logo
Correction: Portland Police story

Nation & World | Updated 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story June 22, 2021, about efforts in Portland, Oregon, to no longer pursue low-level traffic infracations, The Associated Press misquoted Mayor Ted Wheeler. Wheeler’s correct quote was: “The goal of these two changes is to make our city both safer and more equitable” not “The goal of these two changes is to make our safety safer and more equitable.”

