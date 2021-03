Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

Among the items left behind by the protesters were crowbar, hammers, bear spray, knives and what the department described as a “slugging weapon with rocks.”

Thirteen people are facing charges from the protest, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with police.

One, identified as Katrina Walker, 26, of Portland, was cited for unlawful possession of a firearm; another, Tara Walker, 34, was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, among other charges. It was not immediately known if they were related or if they had attorneys who might speak on their behalf.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has decried what he described as a segment of violent agitators who detract from the message of police accountability and should be subject to more severe punishment.

This Friday, March 12, 2021, photo released by Portland Police Bureau shows numerous items left behind by people inside the perimeter of a march, including, high impact slingshot, and knives, after they corralled a group of about 100 hundred protesters Friday night in Portland, Ore. On Saturday, March 13, 2021, police said officers surrounded protesters about 15 minutes after the march began in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows. (Portland Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

