Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. Easterly's agency, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a joint advisory last week warning that the vulnerability in the software "poses a serious risk" to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.

Cybersecurity has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyberattacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times led to the shutdown of the operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.

The SolarWinds espionage campaign, which the U.S. government said was conducted by Russian hackers, exposed the emails of 80% of the accounts used by the U.S. attorneys' offices in New York and affected several other departments. The Associated Press reported in June that suspected Chinese state hackers had recently targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country's largest water agency.