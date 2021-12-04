Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union

“We have as much in common with Ms. Le Pen as with Mr. Putin," Kaczynski remarked in 2017. Two years later, he described Le Pen’s party as being among several groupings in Europe that were “obviously linked to Moscow and receive its support,” citing such ties as an impediment to cooperation.

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with Le Pen in Brussels in October and hosted her for a dinner in Warsaw on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Le Pen posted a photo of herself with Morawiecki and thanked him for his welcome. She said they share a wish for "a Europe of nations to give back to the peoples of Europe their freedom and their sovereignty."

Sixteen European populist parties issued a joint ideological statement in July objecting to the EU's current direction. Among the signatories were Kaczynski's Law and Justice, Orban's Fidesz, Le Pen's National Rally, Austria's Freedom Party and Spain's Vox.

There have been rumors that the parties were working to form a group at the European Parliament, something Polish officials denied this week.

