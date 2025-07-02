Popular unicycle performer Red Panda injured at halftime of WNBA game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The popular halftime show performer who goes by Red Panda fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during intermission of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, unable to finish her show.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries. She appeared to be grabbing at her left wrist after the fall — she fell forward off the unicycle onto the court — and was helped off the floor by wheelchair.